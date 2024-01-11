Obituary: Delores M. (Bentz) Tacke

Delores M. (Bentz) Tacke, age 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 5, 2024, in Great Falls, MT. Delores was born on September 1, 1943, to George and Bertha Bentz. She was born and raised in Heil, North Dakota. She graduated from Elgin High School on May 25, 1961.

After graduating from high school, she moved to Bismarck where she worked for the state of North Dakota. She married John Faber and had 2 children, Paula (Faber) Barthel and Michael Faber. The family later moved to Montana and resided in Great Falls. Delores worked for the Great Falls Gas Company which later became Energy West. She worked in customer service and collections and was a devoted employee for the gas retailer for 43 years until her retirement. She married Donald Tacke, and they had 2 children, Melissa (Tacke) Kingsland and Nichole (Tacke) Lutz.

She is survived by her children, Paula (Jon) Barthel, Michael (Rosanne) Faber, Melissa (Kelly) Kingsland, and Nicole (Norman) Lutz; grandchildren, Amber Hafner, Shae Stanley, Aspen Faber, Zac Barthel, Breahnna Kingsland, Mason Kingsland, and Aubre Kingsland; great-granddaughter, Bailey Hafner; sisters, Arlene Dietz and Frieda Roth; brothers, Harold Bentz and Arnold (Carol) Bentz; and numerous nieces and nephews.

