Obituary: Deloris "Dorry" Hammermeister Burdick

Deloris “Dorry” Hammermeister Burdick passed away on January 27, 2024, in Great Falls, MT. She was 91 years old.

Her death will leave a huge hole in the lives and hearts of her children, Debra Tronson Miller of Florida and Allen Burdick of California, and their spouses, Larry Miller and Zaena Burdick.

She lived a very active and varied life, but the last chapter was with her mates at coffee at the Senior Center in Conrad, and her family and friends at the First Presbyterian Church of Conrad.

Along with her children, she is survived by grandchildren, Rob Miller of Alaska and Julie Byman of Florida; great-grandchild, Samantha Miller of Alaska; and many loving nieces and nephews.

