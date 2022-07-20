Obituary: Deloris J Freyler

Deloris J Freyler passed July 14, 2022, after a short illness. Deloris was born to Pearl and Elmer Linebarger October 29, 1929, in Jordan Montana.

Deloris will be remembered as a loving matriarch and community servant. She enjoyed a long and empowered life dedicated to helping others. She loved her city, the people, the history, and was proud to be a part of her community.