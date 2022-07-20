Obituary: Deloris J Freyler

Deloris J Freyler passed July 14, 2022, after a short illness. Deloris was born to Pearl and Elmer Linebarger October 29, 1929, in Jordan Montana.
Deloris will be remembered as a loving matriarch and community servant. She enjoyed a long and empowered life dedicated to helping others. She loved her city, the people, the history, and was proud to be a part of her community.
Her resulting legacy will not be forgotten, and her teachings will be passed down for generations. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.
Recent Obituaries