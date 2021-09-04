Obituary: Denise Marie Filer

Denise Marie Filer, 64, of Great Falls passed away on August 24, 2021. Denise was born on July 29, 1957 in Great Falls to Lewis and Lucille (Wesche) Mason.

Raised in the area, she would go on to graduate from Great Falls High before meeting the love of her life, Eugene Filer. The two would marry on January 22, 1977 and remain together for the next 41 years until Eugene’s passing.