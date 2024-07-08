Obituary: Denise Melinda Harmon

Denise M. Harmon, 58, passed away due to natural causes at her residence on Monday, July 1, 2024. Denise was born on October 16, 1965, in Havre to James and Linda (McLaughlin) Vallie.

She was raised mainly in Havre and Big Sandy, and attended Havre High School. She married Gary Teske in 1983, and the couple had three children before divorcing. She worked as a caregiver for the Havre Day Activity Center for 14 years.

In the early 2000s, Denise moved to Big Sandy, and in 2004, she married an old friend, Kevin Harmon. Denise also attended Stone Child College for a while, and then began a nearly 20-year career with the Big Sandy Medical Center as a CNA.

Denise was a sweet, kind, spunky woman who was a caregiver at heart. She absolutely adored her family and was happiest when she could do something for others.

She also enjoyed gardening, camping, reading, and dancing. Denise had just taken up diamond art, and she absolutely LOVED to shop. Red Bull was her addiction, and she took great pride in being able to support her children and grandchildren in their endeavors.

Denis is survived by her children, Ariana (James) Walker of Great Falls, and Reggie (Nichole Cartwright) Teske and Sheena (Gary Cowan) Teske, all of Havre; grandchildren, Tabitha, Mitchell, Gabriella, Gauge, Isabella, Atlantah, Rayden, Dyllan, Zackary, and Travers; one great-grandson, Malcolm; brothers, Thomas (Wendy Brown) Vallie and Hugh (Jeanie) McLoughlin, all of Great Falls; mother-in-law, Sharlene Harris of Big Sandy; former mother-in-law, Norma Teske of Havre; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and other extended family and many, many friends.

