Obituary: Dennis Alan Barr

Dennis Alan Barr, 68, of Great Falls, MT passed away on February 13, 2022. Dennis was born to Robert and Clara (Converse) Barr in Seattle, WA on August 11, 1953.

Though born in Seattle, he was raised in Great Falls, MT and attended local schools. After high school graduation, Dennis stayed in Great Falls, working various jobs around town. He spent the most time, however at the local Perkins as a dishwasher/janitor for thirty-six years.