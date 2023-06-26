Obituary: Dennis C. Pilling

Dennis Charles Pilling of Great Falls died at Montana Gems on June 21, 2023. Denny was born October 29, 1938, in Seattle, WA to Charles Albert Pilling and June Hersey.

He graduated from O’Dea High, then, from Everest Junior College in 1960, Western Washington College of Education in 1962, and received his M.A. in mathematics from Montana State University in 1964.

He served in the Coast Guard Reserve for 10 years.

Denny was married to Elva Naff of Snohomish, WA in 1962.

He taught mathematics in Rochester, WA, Holland, MI, Livingston, MT, and at the College of Great Falls for 35 years.

He loved Montana and its outdoor activities since childhood, as a child who watched Western movies.

Denny is survived by his wife, Elva, and grandchildren, Cameron (Tanya) of Power, and Crystal (Jason) Nightingale of Las Vegas, NV.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter