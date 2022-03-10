Obituary: Dennis D. Nottingham

Dennis Nottingham, 84, of Carter, Montana, passed away on March 6th, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 11th, 2022, at 2pm in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home with Burial to follow at Carter Cemetery, Carter, MT. Dennis was born on November 17, 1937, to Wesley Nottingham and Ellen Mosser in Carter, Montana. In 1955, he graduated from Fort Benton High School.

Dennis graduated from Montana State College in 1960 with a master’s degree in civil engineering. He thrived at a large variety of projects, spanning from building and inspecting wooden bridges, designing metal boats, and professionally diving for the Alaska State Troopers. Dennis received the “Hard Hat Award” by the Association of General Contractors, as well as the “Nova Award” for his Bulkhead invention. This invention has been used worldwide on over 200 structures.

During his time spent in Anchorage, Alaska, Dennis met the love of his life, Margarete. The couple married in Reno, Nevada in 1990 and happily spent 32 years together. They were blessed with several children, Edward, William, Gabriel, Samuel, and Henry. He had three children from a previous marriage, Todd, Quin, and Lori.