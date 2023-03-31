Obituary: Dennis Dean Compton

Dennis Dean Compton, passed away March 27, 2023, in Great Falls, MT. Dennis was born to Duane and Shirley Compton in Great Falls, MT on May 11, 1957. He grew up in Great Falls and Vaughn, Montana where he spent his youth developing a love of the outdoors. He spent much of his time fishing, or you would find him up in the mountains cutting firewood to sell and hunting.

He was also a master carpenter by trade and could fix or build just about anything. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He met the love of his life Carla in 1980 and took on the role of Dad to her two children, Amanda and Nathan. Dennis loved being a grandpa to his only grandson, Hunter.

He is survived by his children, Nathan (Dawn) and Amanda (Charles) all of Great Falls; sisters, Amy (Will) Walker of Ralph, AL, Janice (Joe) Keough of Gulf Porte, MS, and Jackie Gruwell of Morehead, MN; brothers, Nathan (Gail) Compton of Lolo, MT and Jeff (Tracy) Compton of Tucson AZ; and numerous nieces and nephews. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

