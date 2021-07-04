Obituary: Dennis James Mora

Dennis Mora was born in Great Falls, MT on June 20, 1946. He attended school in Great Falls and graduated from Great Falls Central Catholic School in 1965. While in Great Falls, Dennis worked at Howard’s Pizza, the Anaconda Co., Hamm’s Distributing, and The Other Place Bar and Restaurant. He was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War where he served as a cook in Ft. Lewis, WA. Dennis met his wife Liz while working at the Rose Room Bar where he bartended and she waitressed. They married on Sept 27, 1975, and they remained together for 46 years until his death in 2021.

In 1972, after looking at several sites to start his own hospitality business, he decided on Great Falls and opened the Pub and Pizza Bar and Restaurant in the Holiday Village Mall. After operating that business through 1981, Dennis then purchased what would eventually become the Sting Family Restaurant and ran that business with his wife Liz until 1994, when a stroke forced his retirement and the sale of the business.