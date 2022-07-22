Obituary: Dennis Joseph "Denny" Lawrence

Dennis Joseph "Denny" Lawrence passed away on June 30, 2022, at his home surrounded by family in Great Falls, MT from a brave battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease). He was born in Kalispell, MT on August 16, 1949.

Denny graduated from Flathead High School in Kalispell in 1967. He then served four years in the U.S. Navy earning a rank in the Construction Battalion as a CM3 in the Vietnam War.

After the war, he began his careers as a mechanic and forest firefighter at the Swan River Youth Forest Camp. He was highly active with the Volunteer Fire Department, Search and Rescue, and became a Volunteer First Responder.

He went on to receive an Associate’s degree in Biomedical Electronics and worked for several years as an MRI and Cat Scan technician. He later returned to Swan Lake and owned D&L Excavating until he retired.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 42 years Lori and his brothers D. Thomas (Debbie) Lawrence his twin Douglas (Anne) Lawrence and Richard "Dick" (Robyn) Lawrence and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.