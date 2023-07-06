Obituary: Dennis Lee Veleber

Dennis Lee Veleber, 77, of Belt, Montana passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. The third child of James and Mildred Veleber, Dennis was born on January 17, 1945 in Seattle, Washington. The family moved from Seattle to Dutton, Montana and then eventually settled in the small town of Belt, Montana.

Dennis spent his entire childhood in Belt and graduated from Belt High School in 1963. On September 15, 1965, Dennis enlisted in the Army and was granted an honorable discharge on September 14,1971.

Dennis spent most of his working career as a small business owner, spending time in the Montana State Legislature, earning several professional degrees from the University of Montana. In 1980, Dennis completed his Master thesis on “Environmental Degradation of Belt Creek” directed by K. Ross Tool.

His proudest achievement was teaching at both the MSU College of Technology and University of Providence in Great Falls. He was deeply admired by both his students and colleagues.

Dennis cultivated various interests, such as amassing antiques and vintage automobiles, and he lovingly cared for numerous dogs and cats throughout the years.

He entered into marriage with Jan Stensland, later divorced, and then married Debbie Rhoads in the 90’s.

Dennis is survived by his sister Karen Nebel; his sister-in-law, Arlys Veleber; and several nieces and nephews, John and Julie Nebel, April and Jack McCann Jr., Heather and Mike MacPherson and Andrew Nebel. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



