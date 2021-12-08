Obituary: Dennis M. Dronen

On December 2, 2021, Dennis M. Dronen, 74, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Denny was born in Jamestown, North Dakota, on February 5, 1947, to Geraldine and Argelis J. Dronen. Dennis graduated from Great Falls High School in May 1965. He graduated from the College of Great Falls in May 1971.

He joined the Montana Air National Guard in 1967, retiring in December 1993 as Senior Master Sergeant. He worked full time as a Deputy Juvenile Probation Officer from 1978 until 2009, the last five years serving as Chief Probation Officer.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, softball, bowling, photography, skiing, and golfing. His greatest joy was socializing with friends and strangers alike.

Dennis married Patricia Scott in 1969 and they divorced in 1982. From that marriage, his precious sons were born. He married Leslie Fulbright in 1989, and they enjoyed 35 years together.