Obituary: Dennis Ralph Olson

Dennis R Olson, 69, of Great Falls, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and faithful friend, left us forever Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Born April 20, 1952, in Great Falls, MT to Ralph and Irene (Jazownik) Olson, Dennis graduated from CMR High School. While cruising the drag on Central Avenue he met his future wife, Emma Ramstead. In March of 1973 the two were married in Ventura, California, sharing 48 years together until his untimely passing.

Joining the U.S. Navy in 1970, Dennis served nearly two years of active duty before transferring to the Navy Reserve. He was sent to NAM Phong, Thailand as direct support of combat to the first Marine Wing construction of NAM Phong Air Base. He was a member of the U.S. Navy SEABEES MNCB5, and was honorably discharged April 4, 1977.

Upon returning from active duty, Dennis worked for City Motors for ten years as an automotive body man, was in sales for Parts Plus for four years and was a sales rep for BASF for 21 years.

He enjoyed listening to classic rock music, loved the outdoors, spending time at the cabin, fishing and hiking, or heading out on his motorcycle.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Emma; sons, Dennis R. Olson Jr. (Shannon Hilson) of Monterey, CA and twin, Kristeffor E. (Kari) Olson of Manchester, CT, Timothy M. (Beth) Olson of Great Falls; sister, Linda Olson Linghor; brother and twin, David E. (Polly) Olson; ten grandchildren.