Obituary: Dennis Ray Broxholm

Dennis Ray Broxholm, aged 72, of Great Falls passed away on September 12, 2022. Dennis was born on January 17, 1950, to Ray and Ardis Broxholm. He was raised in Battle Creek, Michigan. After high school, Dennis served in the US Army from August 27, 1969, to March 25, 1971. Following his military service, Dennis headed west to Big Sky Country. Serendipity stepped in when he met Julie Ann O'Rourke on a blind date in Great Falls, Montana. They were married on March 1, 1975, at Holy Family Church in Great Falls.

In August of 1983, Dennis and Julie welcomed their first child, Timothy Ray Broxholm. In March of 1987, their family grew with the addition of their daughter, Molly Ann Broxholm.

Dennis spent most of his career at Sears in sales and asset protection management. He was known for his tremendous work ethic, commitment, and sense of loyalty to his customers and colleagues.

Over his decades living in Montana, Dennis developed numerous meaningful friendships. He enjoyed playing softball and especially treasured the time he spent with his buddies on his bowling team at the Elks Club. Dennis's hobbies included going to auto shows, building model cars, and collecting coins, pocketknives, and pins of places he traveled with his family. In addition to his uncanny and natural artistic abilities, Dennis was a true DIYer, including designing and building the deck on the back of the family's home.

Later in life, Dennis demonstrated bravery, grit, and a warrior's spirit as he beat brain cancer. Winning this battle meant he was there for life's big and small moments, including welcoming his daughter-in-law, Danielle Broxholm, into the family.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Julie; son, Timothy (Danielle) Broxholm and daughter, Molly Broxholm; grandchildren, Laura (Alison, Maria, Mike, and Joanna) Eichner, Jude Broxholm, Raymond Broxholm, Joseph Broxholm; siblings, Katie Mackey and Mary Beth (Cattin) Broxholm; and extended family including nieces, nephews, and cousins.