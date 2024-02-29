Obituary: Dennis Ronald Fisher

Our beloved dad, grandfather, uncle, and friend passed away Sunday, February 18, 2024, aged 90, in the presence of his loving children. Dennis Ronald Fisher was born on November 14, 1933, in tiny Griffin, Saskatchewan, Canada to Richard and Madeline Fisher.

Amongst other early jobs, he taught in a 1-room schoolhouse when he was 18, was a tutor, and even briefly a gravedigger. With his cousin and best friend Kenny, he traveled in the summers playing baseball. Life circumstances during the 1950’s interrupted his path to a professional hockey career with the Montreal Canadiens. Even after his playing days were over, he coached youth hockey teams, instilling sportsmanship and passing on his skills, to new generations.

Dennis first saw Marie Armande Carignan sitting in a rink with her father watching hockey, for she dearly loved the game. They married in 1956 in Ponteix. In 1960, following a famous coach, and having been offered a job in Great Falls, Montana, Dennis and Marie moved to the States, where they made many dear friends, raised three children, and where they remained the rest of their lives. Dennis worked for several companies as foreman; at one time he managed 6 warehouses.

Their marriage lasted over 40 years, until his beloved Marie Armande passed in 1999. “Papa” then devoted himself to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his best friends, and his Catholic faith. He loved Montana high school and college sports, especially the Great Falls High Bisons, the Bobcats and Grizzlies, and also the 49ers/Joe Montana.

He is survived by his brother, Gerald (Connie) who still reside in Canada; his son, Lyn (Terry); his daughters, Debbie (Paul) and Lisa (Monty) Warrington, his 6 grandchildren, each of whom he adored in his own special way-- Matthew, Amanda, Misty, Alexander, Marcus, and Cameron-- and 7 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews across Canada.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

