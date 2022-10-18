Obituary: Derry Lewis

On October 1, 2022, Derry Lewis, 71, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away at his home after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Derry was born June 15, 1951, in Miles City, Montana to Leland and Donaldine (McKenzie) Lewis. He graduated in 1969 from Park Senior High in Livingston.

After working on several ranches, Derry decided to follow in his father's footsteps and become a barber. He moved to Ketchikan, Alaska where he lived for 10 years, working and pursuing his love of fishing and hunting. Derry moved back to Montana. Here he met and married Danette Kelly. They moved to Las Vegas soon after, where Derry worked for a fiber optic company. They eventually moved back to Montana and Derry worked for the Food Bank.

Their son, Joshua, was born in 1986. Since Josh was a special needs child, Derry became very involved with Special Olympics, receiving the Coach of the Year award in 2010. Derry was very involved with his church, Set Free Ministries, and did many things to help further their mission. The church had recently given him a puppy that gave him great joy during the last weeks of his life.

