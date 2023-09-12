Obituary: Devin Duane O'Meara

Devin Duane O’Meara, aged 44, passed away on September 6, 2023. Devin was born in Great Falls to Candice Irene Lafountain and Patrick Lee O’Meara on November 16, 1978. He attended local schools and completed his GED.

His son Zaine was born in February of 1995. He married Heather Loucks in January 2010, and they divorced in June 2016. He married Hollis Leigland on the Island of Kauai on November 3, 2021.

He worked for UPS as a driver since 2002. As an animal lover, his favorite thing was to stop and see them on his route.

Devin had a sense of humor, and he enjoyed quoting his favorite movies to make people laugh.

He is survived by his wife, Hollis O’Meara; son, Zaine; grandson, Kade; and brothers, Casey and Luke O’Meara.

