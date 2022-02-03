Obituary: Diana Ellen (Cottles) Mayer

Diana “DeeDee” Ellen Mayer, 61, of Great Falls, MT passed away on January 22, 2022. On April 12, 1960, in Arlington, VA, Diana was born to William and Natalie (Oetjen) Cottles. Though born and raised in Virginia, DeeDee made her home in Great Falls, MT after meeting the love of her life, Paul Mayer; the couple shared 30 years and 5 children together.

DeeDee worked for the Great Falls Public Schools for 22 years as a food service employee in North Middle School. When not working, she could be found working on her many projects in stained glass, kayaking or just spending time with her family and friends. She was an amazing wife, mother, and friend; she will be greatly missed.

DeeDee is survived by her loving husband Paul Mayer; sons James, Michael, and Chris Mayer; daughters Lynn Mayer-Schares and Laura Mayer-Eller; and many others.