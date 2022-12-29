Obituary: Diana Lynn (Mason) Spragg (Perrine)

Diana Lynn (Mason) Spragg (Perrine) 74, passed into the hands of the Lord due to complications from congenital heart failure on Friday, December 23, 2022, at a local hospital. Diana was born September 30, 1948, in Great Falls, Montana, to Lewis “Red” and Lucille (Wesche) Mason. She attended school in Great Falls. Then she was married to Daniel Spragg in Great Falls on August 7, 1965, and Wallace Perrine in 2011.

Diana worked in the health Industry for more than 40 years and retired as the Cancer Registrar at Benefis Sletten Cancer Institute in 2008. After her retirement, Diana updated the cancer registry for Indian Reservations in Montana for three years then settled into active “retirement.”

While Diana and Dan were raising their children (Mike, Tony, and Pat) they enjoyed camping and fishing in the Lincoln area and getting firewood on Divide Road in Kings Hill. Another experience was when her son Tony who at the age of twelve convinced the Montana Power Company to put an excess power pole in the backyard for his basketball hoop. She enjoyed gardening, cross-stitching, traveling, and her family.

Upon retirement, Diana experienced many activities including rodeos such as the Bear Paw Roundup, the Houston Rodeo, and the Calgary stampede. Other highlights included a trip to Connecticut in 2008 to visit her son Mike, his wife Andrea, and their family with a side trip to New York City on New Year’s Eve to watch the ball drop.

Diana is survived by her husband, Wallace Perrine; sons Michael (Andrea Cash-Spragg) of DeKalb, Illinois, Anthony, and Patrick (Luanne) Spragg of Great Falls, Montana; stepchildren, Michael (Sherry), Mitchell (Candy) Perrine, and Michelle (Reese) McHargue; and many other beloved family members and friends.

