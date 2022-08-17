Obituary: Diane Lynn Hansen

Diane Lynn Hansen passed away on August 11, 2022, leaving us heartbroken. Diane was the daughter of Arlene and Ernie Grasseschi and grew up in Black Eagle, Montana.

She married Wayne “Bubba” Hansen in 1980 and they had their son Jeff Douglas Hansen in 1986. Jeff was the heart and soul of her existence, and she was always there for him, supporting him in every adventure. Bubba passed away in 1988 in a work-related accident.

Diane met Ramon Trower in 1990 in Great Falls where they fell in love and lived happily, following Jeff around the country playing football. Two of her proudest moments in life were seeing Jeff marry his wife Jackie in Mexico last March and when Ray was able to tell Diane the day before she passed that Jeff will be inducted into the hall of fame at Montana State University in 2023.