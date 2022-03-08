Watch
Obituary: Diane Lynn Luraas

August 12, 1949 ~ February 24, 2022
<b>Diane Lynn Luraas</b><br/><b>August 12, 1949 ~ February 24, 2022</b>
Diane Lynn Luraas, 72, of Sun River, Montana, left us Thursday, February 24, 2022, after a long battle at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls, Montana.

After school in Montana, she moved to the Chicagoland area to work and started her family. After moving back to Montana, she worked for the Beacon and then she owned 2 J’s. She eventually sold her business and retired.

Survivors include her son Chop (Tina) and daughter Candice (Dave). Grandchildren include Kelsey (Alan), Savannah (Chase) and Blake. One grandchild Lila. Siblings include Connie (Doug), Debbie (Mike) and John.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

