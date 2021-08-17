Obituary: Diane (Meyer) Sherick

Diane (Meyer) Sherick, 79, of Great Falls, passed away in her home peacefully on August 13, 2021, in the arms of her loving husband, Jack. Diane was born in Butte to Sigmund O. and Claire (Hochfelt) on June 10, 1942. She was impacted early in life by the loss of her mom who died when Diane was 11, from Multiple Sclerosis. Diane became the center of Sig’s life, and their father-daughter bond was inseparable. During those special years, Diane learned to appreciate travel to family, loyalty to sports teams, and enjoying life experiences. A bonus for Diane at the age of 18, was the addition of her sister, Stephanie (Gevurtz) Jennings who was 12 at the time when Sig married Stephie’s mom, Zelma Gevurtz. Later, Sig married Dorothy (Fendrich) who became a loving family member for more than 40 years.

Diane grew up on Butte’s west side attending McKinley Grade School. At Butte High School, she met the love of her life, Jack Sherick, who was by her side for the remaining 62 years of her life, married for over 57 years. Graduating Butte High as the salutatorian, Diane attended University of California Berkeley for two years. In 1963, Jack and Diane were married in Butte melding together their Catholic and Jewish faiths. Diane earned a B.S. degree in Elementary Education from Montana State University. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website .