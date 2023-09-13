Obituary: Dick Stewart Anderson

Dick Stewart Anderson, 82 of Great Falls, MT passed away at Peace Hospice on August 28, 2023. Dick was born on May 24th, 1941, to Ora James and Ora Frances Anderson in Great Falls. He was raised in Fort Shaw, he attended Simms High School. While in high school, Dick met the love of his life Diana Rada, the young couple went on to marry on December 31, 1960, in Simms, enjoying 62 years together. After the couple were married, they lived on the Fairfield bench north of Sun River, during this time Dick was drafted into the army. He went through basic training in Fort Ord, CA before being sent to Dachau, Germany.

After coming home from Germany, the family stayed on the Fairfield bench until 1987 when they moved to Great Falls. Dick went to work for City Motor as an apprentice body man. This job became a career and a passion that would follow him for the rest of his life. Dick took his love for cars and body work up a notch when he became the owner of Superior Auto Body. Running his business always brought Dick a lot of joy and satisfaction, He was always a car enthusiast, winning many, MANY awards with his classic cars.

While living in the country, the family raised chickens, horses, sheep, and pigs. Dick was an avid hunter and cross-country horseback rider. Though he had many hobbies and enjoyed many things, Dick always had time for his friends and family. He was always well known for his huge sense of humor and his good way with people. He was always willing to help a fellow hot rodder. He happily helped restore hundreds of classic cars, hot rods and custom cars; all more reason to go to the car show!

Dick is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Diana Anderson; ; daughters Denise Williams (Ray) and Debi Hudson (Joe); son Duane (Karen) Anderson, grandchildren Sierra Hudson, Cassie Hudson, Lane Williams, Hailey Kucinski, Sammie Jo Anderson, and McKenzie Gruss; along with 7 great grandchildren and his sister Faye Jackson. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

