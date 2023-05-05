Obituary: Dixie Lynn (Olson) Brookings

Dixie Lynn Olson Brookings died peacefully at Hospice surrounded by loved ones, on May 2, 2023, in Great Falls, MT. Dixie was born October 6, 1951, in Helena, Montana, to Bernard A Olson and “Lee” Othelia L Roth, their 4th child: Barney Jr. (Peggy), Arlene (Wally McHenry), Janice Pallach, Greg (Mary). She grew up in Helena and graduated from Helena High in 1969.

She married the love of her life, Ronald E Brookings on July 26, 1969, and they had 4 daughters: Kristin (Mike), “Jill” Adriane (Dave), Ivy (Tim) and Ashley (Matt). While raising children and working, Dixie remodeled homes, gardened, sewed, and managed a small ranch of horses and sheep. She attended Montana State University and earned an associate’s degree in business operations.

Ron and Dixie owned and operated Budget Builders Construction for many years, remodeling, and painting. She always worked hard to help her daughters and grandchildren pursue all their endeavors, a constant support and encouragement, and often the voice of reason. She traveled often, and as far and wide as possible.

She helped raise 13 amazing grandkids (Lefebre, Kananen, Aviles-Boule, and Graf) teaching them to ride horses, cook, garden and countless other skills, talents, and virtues. She embodied honesty, integrity, self-control, work ethic and service to others throughout her entire life.

She adored her family and was blessed to meet her first great grandchild. She was genuine and righteous, spoke her mind, and intended good for all she knew. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter