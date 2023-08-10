Obituary: Dolores C. Kenik Rice

Lifelong Great Falls resident Dolores (Kwaczenik/Kenik) Rice, 93, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2023, with her daughter Janet holding her hand and singing her favorite songs. Dolores was born April 26, 1930, with her twin brother Eddie. She was a proud Great Falls HS Bison from the Class of 1948.

In high school, she worked at Dixon’s Neighborhood Grocery. Shortly before graduation one of her business teachers got her a job at First National Bank. She continued to work at the bank on and off between 1948 and 1977, while raising her family.

Her final job was as a clerk and assistant buyer at Beckman’s clothing store until she retired in 1992. She loved clothes and enjoyed helping others choose clothes that made them look good. She was always a very classy dresser, passing on that trait to her granddaughter, Zoie.

Dolores was a lifelong Catholic who found much comfort in her faith. She attended St. Joseph’s Church (which her father helped build), Holy Family, and St. Ann’s. She was a Charter Member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. There, she was a member of the Altar Society, served as bookkeeper, and volunteered in a variety of ways for many years. Her final church home was Holy Spirit.

In the early ’50s, she met Marine Corps veteran (WWII and Korea) Ronald J. Rice. They married in 1952 and remained together for 44 years until Ron passed away in 1996. Together they had four children, Nancy Jean, Christopher Ronald, Janet Mary, and Lisa Ann.

She loved golf, horseback riding, cruises, and trips to Hawaii. Dolores loved music and singing, even though she made up her own words (much to the amusement of her family) and often said she couldn’t carry a tune in a bucket.

She is survived by son, Chris Rice (Tracy Goodness); daughters, Janet Rice-Koostra (Bob Koostra) and Lisa McGarity; granddaughters, Zoie Koostra Newman (Ethan Newman) and Molly Koostra; brother, Ray Kenik; and many nieces and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



