Obituary: Dolores “Dee” Lorraine Love Frisbee

Dolores “Dee” Lorraine Love Frisbee of Great Falls passed away peacefully at Benefis Peace Hospice in Great Falls on October 13, 2022, at the age of 86. Dolores was born on January 17,1936, in Great Falls, MT to Ada and John Love. She graduated from Great Falls High School in 1954, where she was a member of the Latin Club, Ushers, and Library Club.

Dolores never shied away from hard work. Her first job was at GFHS where she worked in the library and learned to repair books. Her first official job was at Killorns, (former downtown department store for women) and later at the Paris (Macy’s).

She married her soul mate, Floyd Frisbee, in Great Falls on November 13, 1966. Floyd was already an established farmer and Dolores gladly jumped in and worked on the farm. Floyd and Dolores loved to travel. They visited numerous locations in the United States including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as China, Egypt, and many locations in Europe. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

