Obituary: Dolores M. Hriscisce

Dolores Marie Hriscisce, 85, of Great Falls passed away on October 2, 2021. Dolores was born March 28, 1936, to Steven W. and Mary Bertha Johnstone. She attended Emerson Elementary and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School after it opened. Dolores graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1954.

She married the love of her life, Andrew Hriscisce, on August 24, 1957. After they were married, they moved to Michigan, back to Great Falls, to Tonapah, Nevada, to Wright Wyoming, and then back to Tonapah before coming home to Great Falls in 1988.

Dolores retired from the Great Falls Clinic where she worked as a medical stenographer. She loved playing bridge with her sister Barb and playing the poker machines with her sisters Barb and Marilyn.