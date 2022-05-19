Obituary: Donald A. Garberg

Donald A. Garberg passed away on April 21, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born to Arthur B. and Volga B. Garberg on June 28, 1945, Donald lived in Montana all his life.

He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1964. While in high school he was very involved in several activities and made lifelong friends. He also earned an Eagle Scout Badge with Two Palm Clusters. Don was an excellent skier and spent many days (and some nights) amongst friends traversing the slopes of Big Mountain Ski Hill in Whitefish.

In 1970 Don married Callie Colby of Harlowton, MT who was tragically killed in a car accident. He married Linda Taylor in 1974 and from this union his only child, Erik, was born. He shared the last 17 years of his life with his life partner and best friend Elaine Kitchingman.

He also loved golfing and one of his fondest memories was a trip to St. Andrews, as always with friends. The best memory was his "Hole in One", accomplished at Crystal Lakes in Eureka. It wasn't pretty, but it has been talked about for many years and he was very proud of it!