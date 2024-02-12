Obituary: Donald “Dale” Watson

Donald “Dale” Watson began life on March 13, 1940, at the family home in Colstrip, Montana; his proud parents were Lyndon (Bud) and Ruth Kimball Watson. He graduated from Forsyth High School. He loved playing football in high school then in his 4 years at Northern Montana College.

After serving in the US Army, he began following the family tradition of ranching. A childhood dream was fulfilled when he later was able to purchase his grandparents’ ranch. Along the way he met and married Rita Rowe and they shared 54 amazing years of life together. He was ready to be a daddy so when Grant then Donita came along, he was thrilled; he loved every minute with them.

Life led him back to NMC where he received a Bachelors and Masters degree and began over 30 years teaching at Deer Lodge and FHS. He enjoyed teaching, especially Driver Ed; his students knew when they had made a mistake when he uttered “Mercy, Mercy” and sometimes there was even a third “Mercy.” In his spare time he was a 4-H leader, bowler, coached football, and sang at various events around town.

After he retired from teaching, he and Rita moved to Belt, where he began a new life style. They bought a small place there, and he busied himself doing what he loved—caring for the land and horses. He, Rita, Jim and Donita were able to visit Rome and Venice, Amsterdam, and Cologne, Germany; a truly memorable trip. They enjoyed had many visits to Alaska. They looked forward to boating, fishing, 4 wheeling and panning for gold with Grant, Lana and boys.

He will be missed by Rita; Grant and Lana Watson; Donita and Jim Madigan; sisters Lavina (John) Lubinus; Beth (Forrest) Rossman; Kyle, Casey, Hunter, Cody, and Brandon; Judy Rowe; Josh (Seve)Poppe; Nicky (Troy) Frank, and many nieces and nephews.

