Obituary: Donald Dean Wilckens

Donald Dean Wilckens, 76, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Don was born on April 21, 1947 in Bismarck, North Dakota to Egon and Mildred Wilcken. He graduated from Bismarck High School in May of 1965 and immediately enlisted into the US Navy. He served his country for the next three years in the Navy until his discharge in 1968 with rank of Quartermaster.

Don decided to attend Minot State College in North Dakota to earn his Bachelor’s Degree in History and Art. MSC is where he met Marla Schultz, his future wife. They said their vows in the fall on 1974 at the First Presbyterian Church in Minot, North Dakota and honored them for the next 48 years.

Don was a fantastic painter. He worked for Frank Schoenen Painting, the City of Great Falls, and Cascade Co. for years doing what he loved. When he wasn’t painting, Don found comfort and serenity in the great outdoors. He was an amazing huntsman and an avid black powder shooter. He also knew a thing or two about the best places to catch a fish. He enjoyed backpacking for both hunting and recreation with his wife and dogs.

He is survived by his wife, Marla Wilckens; his sisters, Joan Platt, Connie Ehli, and Sandra Glaser; and his brothers, Jim and Michael Wilcken. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



