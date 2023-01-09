Obituary: Donald “Don” Ennen

Donald “Don” Ennen passed away late on December 25, 2022 in Great Falls, Montana. Don was born on March 9, 1941 to Earl and Mary Ennen. He grew up in Great Falls and the surrounding area where he attended Great Falls High School. After school, Don served his country in the Air National Guard for eight years. On January 28, 1961, he married his High School sweetheart, Carol Pate, and resided in the town of Ulm, Montana where they would raise their family.

Don had a passion for automobiles. He worked as a mechanic for a former Mercedes, BMW, & SAAB dealer known as Helmut’s Auto in Great Falls for over 20 years. After Helmut’s closed, Don opened his own auto shop, “Ennen’s Auto”, which was a successful business operation for over 20 years. When he was not at the shop, he found joy in building and remodeling his house, and camping with his wife Carol.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carol Ennen, his daughters Dawn (Chris) Gerold of Flagstaff, Arizona and Michelle (Glenn) LaPorte of Beaverton, Oregon and four loving grandchildren Kristyn, Ashley, Dylan, Teryn “Ryn”. He will truly be missed by all who knew him, especially his best weeding and mouse chasing buddy - his cat Marmalade, whom he loved dearly. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

