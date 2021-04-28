Watch
Obituary: Donald "Don" Lee Wojtala

April 27, 1935 - April 24, 2021
Family Photo
<b>Donald "Don" Lee Wojtala</b><br/>
Posted at 7:51 AM, Apr 28, 2021
On Saturday, April 24, in the year of our Lord, 2021, Donald Lee Wojtala, beloved husband and amazing father of four, passed away at the age of 85. Don was born on April 27, 1935, in Great Falls, MT to Willie and Mary Wojtala. On August 14, 1964, he married Joan Elizabeth Schneider. Together they raised two daughters Catherine and Colleen, and two sons William (Marty) and Randy (Butch).

He was a talented golfer, winning his club championship 5 years in a row, and shot his age at the age of 71. He loved all things outdoors, hunting, and camping. But fishing was his greatest passion of all, second only to his incredible love for his bride, Joan. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

