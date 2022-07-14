Obituary: Donald "Don" Ollmann

Born November 24, 1931, as the only child of William “Bill” and Ruth Reed Ollmann, Donald “Don” Ollmann started his 90-year earthly journey in Amboy, Illinois. He then moved to Tama, Iowa with his parents, graduating from Tama High School in 1949 and did not wait long to join the Air Force, enlisting in 1950, and starting a career in aircraft welding and fabrication that would span over 28 years, seven states, and multiple countries.

One of those assignments, to Sculthorpe RAF Station, England, resulted in him meeting and marrying the love of his life, June Roper, in 1955. Three years and an assignment to Oklahoma later, they welcomed their first child, Denise, and down the road a couple of assignments with a return to Alconbury AFB, England, daughter number two, Darci, joined the family.

Besides his family, Don was passionate about his country, the Air Force, and airplanes. Being on the flight line and making sure his aircraft were in top shape was a joy for him; even the B-52’s in -40 degree weather in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Malmstrom was his last stateside assignment, and after a remote assignment to Korea he decided Great Falls was a good place to retire, which he did in January 1979 at the rank of CMSGT.

Don left us on July 4, 2022 and is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, June; daughters, Denise (Alan) Wegner and Darci (Doug) Neil; grandchildren, Blaize Wegner, Witne Neil (Shawn Krug), and Kody (Kate) Neil; great-grandchildren, Cerek Krug, Kayden Neil, and Kali Neil; and his furry bestie, Bella.