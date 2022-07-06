Obituary: Donald "Don" Phillip Sigman

Donald “Don” Phillip Sigman, 80, was reunited with the love of his life on June 25, 2022. His beloved wife, Cara (Ross) Sigman passed away in 2019. Don was born on July 27, 1941, to Lettie and Jesse Sigman in Indianapolis, IN. He spent much of his youth in Arizona, graduating from Phoenix Union High School. Don joined the Air Force soon after graduation and started a lifelong love of aviation.

It was soon thereafter that Don married Carmen and was blessed in short order with five children, Maren, Donnie, Maggie, Amy, and Bernadette. Unfortunately, tragedy struck the family early as his son, Donnie, passed away at the age of three due to a genetic disorder. It was a trauma that placed a terrible burden on a young family.

In 1979, Don met Cara Ross, and they married in 1982. They got along famously. Don often remarked that the two never shared a single cross word.

Don had many interests and an easy adaptability that led to varied careers. In addition to serving in the Air Force, he hung telephone poles, worked as a cardiopulmonary technologist, and retired as co-owner of Montana Perfusionist.

Don enjoyed many activities. He loved using flight simulators, building RC planes, and taking flight lessons.

Don is survived by children, Maren Sigman of Bismarck, Maggie (Grant) Fagan of Billings, Amy Cleveland of Bismarck, and Randall (Breanne) Holliday of Pittsburg; and eight grandchildren.