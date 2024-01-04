Obituary: Donald "Don" Romaine Calkins

Donald Romaine Calkins passed away in Great Falls, Montana, on December 31, 2023. Don was born on March 3, 1941. In Iowa Falls, Iowa to Homer and Ruth (Robinson) Calkins. He was raised on the family farm and graduated from Alden High School in 1959.

He married Paula Schneider in 1968 and had three children, Dawn, Jana, and Karl before divorcing.

Don and Kay L. Maloney found each other through their Baháʼí faith, marrying in 1997.

He is survived by his children and grandchildren; siblings, Mark, Marilyn, Jim, and Jeff; and their families as well as many cousins and friends.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.