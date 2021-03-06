Menu

Obituary: Donald “Donnie” James McBratney

January 6, 1938 - March 1, 2021
Donald “Donnie” James McBratney
Posted at 10:28 AM, Mar 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-06 12:28:16-05

Donald “Donnie” James McBratney, 83, passed away on March 1, 2021. He was born on February 6, 1938, in Great Falls, Montana. After graduating from Augusta High School, he worked as a machinist and foreman at the city water plant for twenty-nine years.

Donnie was quite a jokester and smart aleck. He loves playing with his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He especially loved teaching them all to waterski. He also loved camping, fishing, hunting, and woodworking. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

