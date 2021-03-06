Obituary: Donald “Donnie” James McBratney

Donald “Donnie” James McBratney, 83, passed away on March 1, 2021. He was born on February 6, 1938, in Great Falls, Montana. After graduating from Augusta High School, he worked as a machinist and foreman at the city water plant for twenty-nine years.

Donnie was quite a jokester and smart aleck. He loves playing with his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He especially loved teaching them all to waterski. He also loved camping, fishing, hunting, and woodworking. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website .