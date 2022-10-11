Obituary: Donald “Donnie” Ray James Sr.

Donald “Donnie” Ray James Sr., 76, of Bynum, MT passed away on September 28, 2022. Donnie was born on September 24, 1946 in Vidalia, GA to Joe and Mary (Wilkes) James.

He was a self-taught mechanic and enjoyed working on vehicles. In fact he was the owner of Don’s Radiator Service in Savannah, GA for 35 years. When not working on cars he could be found fishing and coon hunting. His greatest accomplishment was winning the 1991 Grand American Coon Hunt.

He leaves behind many that will miss him but especially his sons, Jesse (Ciana) James of Bynum, MT, Caleb (Kelly) James of Americus, GA, Joseph James of Lyons, GA, and Donald James Jr. of Lyons, GA; daughters, Jamie (Chris) Batayias of Brooklet, GA, Amanda (James) Nease of Portal, GA, and Vastie James of Lyons, GA; and many other loved ones. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

