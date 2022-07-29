Obituary: Donald E. Northaus

Donald E. Northaus, age 81, passed away peacefully, and on his terms, on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls. Donald was born on April 23, 1941, in Cuba City, Wisconsin to Ervin and Evelyn (Bertjens) Northaus.

After serving in the Army National Guard, Don was employed as a truck driver, and a very skilled and meticulous carpenter in his working years. In his retirement, he was an avid fisherman, hunter, gardener, knife sharpener, and fixer or builder of all things. He was known for his famous homemade horseradish, homemade Schnapps, as well as various canned goods and fresh veggies that he supplied to his friends and family. He was also known for his extremely sharp knives that left many seeking a band aid.