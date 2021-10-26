Obituary: Donald Earl Broughton

Donald Earl Broughton of Great Falls passed away on October 21, 2021. He was born on December 23,1927, to Earl and Olga Broughton in Grenora, North Dakota.

After graduating from Great Falls High School in 1946, Don enlisted with the US Navy. Shortly after his discharge, Don enrolled in Barber School in Boston, Massachusetts.

After his graduation, returned to Great Falls and opened the Riverview Barber Shop which he owned and successfully operated for over 45 years.

Don is survived by his four children, Don (Linda), Bonnie (Marlon) Zook, Dan (Rachelle), and Dave (Casey); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his very special friend, Delores Higgins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian, in 2001.