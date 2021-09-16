Obituary: Donald Eric Hall

Donald Eric Hall passed away on September 11, 2021. He was born on April 3, 1949, in Blackton, AR to B.J. Hall and Ouida (Lowery) Hall.

He attended high school in Brinley, AR. He worked as a welder, mechanic, jobsite superintendent, and warehouse manager. He enjoyed woodworking, welding, and fishing.

Donald is survived by his wife, Lanette W. Hall; daughters, Erica Ann Hall of Chattanooga, TN and Kobee Masiello of Parrish, FL; son, Bertrum J. Hall of Phoenix, AZ; and brother, Barton Hall.