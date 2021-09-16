Watch
Obituary: Donald Eric Hall

April 3, 1949 - September 11, 2021
Posted at 9:47 AM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 11:49:11-04

Donald Eric Hall passed away on September 11, 2021. He was born on April 3, 1949, in Blackton, AR to B.J. Hall and Ouida (Lowery) Hall.

He attended high school in Brinley, AR. He worked as a welder, mechanic, jobsite superintendent, and warehouse manager. He enjoyed woodworking, welding, and fishing.

Donald is survived by his wife, Lanette W. Hall; daughters, Erica Ann Hall of Chattanooga, TN and Kobee Masiello of Parrish, FL; son, Bertrum J. Hall of Phoenix, AZ; and brother, Barton Hall.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

