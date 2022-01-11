Obituary: Donald Hugh Kerr

Donald Hugh Kerr, 83, of Great Falls, MT passed away with his family by his side on December 28, 2021. Donald was born on July 8, 1938, in Vancouver, BC, Canada, to T. Gordon and Ethel (Patrick) Kerr. Though born in Canada, Don was raised in California, where he graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1956.

After high school, Don joined the U.S Air Force where he became a computer programmer training at IBM and stationed in San Antonio, TX. After his discharge from the USAF, Don continued to work as a computer programmer, first in California and then to the Puget Power Company in Bellevue, WA; it was from here that retired in 1994. During his time in Washington, Don met the love of his life, Melissa I. Ethridge and the couple was married on March 24th, 1995, in Seattle, WA.

He is survived by his loving wife Melissa Kerr of Great Falls, MT; daughters Camille (Rich) Wailes of Mill Creek, WA and Lauren Kerr of Everett, WA; grandson Connor Graham; sister Gayle Kerr of Hailey, ID, and nephew Luke Holcomb.