Obituary: Donald Joseph Keough

Dad was born on February 10, 1929, in Great Falls, Montana to Roger and Mary Keough. He passed away June 27, 2024. Until the age of 14, Dad was raised at St. Joseph’s Orphans Home in Helena, Montana. After that, while attending school, he worked on various farms for room and board.

Lying about his age, he joined the Marines at 17 years old. He began his military service on October 5, 1946, and received an honorable discharge on October 4, 1949. Along with two of his fellow Marines, he started the Marine Corps League in Great Falls.

Out dancing one night, Dad met the love of his life, Dorathy James, in Great Falls. They were later married in her hometown of Joplin, Montana on June 29, 1952. They went on to have a daughter Patty, a son Jim, and another daughter Janice. Patty later passed away in March of 1999.

Dad was a proud fireman for the Great Falls Fire Department joining on November 11, 1952, and retiring as a Captain on August 29, 1979. Throughout the years, Dad was an active member in the Muscular Dystrophy Association, eventually becoming the president of the Montana Chapter. He played a large role in getting the Jerry Lewis Telethon aired locally on KRTV. At very young ages, Dad encouraged everyone in the family to get involved by answering phones and knocking on doors to collect money for kids with Muscular Dystrophy. Throughout his many years spent with the MDA, Dad received countless handwritten letters from Jerry Lewis.

Dad’s love for baseball was shown through his support and coaching of many of Jim’s baseball teams. He was always Jim’s biggest fan and was a very proud father when Jim was drafted to the Pittsburgh Pirates. In later years, no matter how cold it was, Dad rarely missed watching the Americans, Jim’s hockey team, play, always being the first fan to arrive.

Dad is survived by his son Jim (Lana), daughter Janice (Darryl) Sack, grandchildren Heather Finch, Dusty Sack, Quin Keough, Holly Clark, Kimberly Keough-Heck, Brittney Sack, Hannah Danzer, Karrah Mantel, Haven Smith, and Mackenzie Ruebens, twenty great grandchildren with one on the way, six great great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and his very dear friend Mac.

