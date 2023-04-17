Obituary: Donald L. Buck

Donald L. Buck of Great Falls passed away on April 14, 2023, at Peace Hospice at the age of 92. Don was born and raised in Lewistown. He was one of 4 children born to Monte and Lenora Buck. He graduated from Fergus High School in 1948.

Don entered the Marines at age 21. In 1950, before being stationed in California, he married his wife, Irene, whom he has been with for the past 73 years. Once Don returned to Montana, he started his lifelong career as a phone man for the Mountain Bell Phone Company.

In 1974, Don and Irene, along with lifelong friends Mack and Marlis Willey, purchased land in Lincoln, Montana and named it El Rancho Costalot where they spent every weekend that they could. Lincoln was Don’s life, and he cherished the time spent with family and friends there. The road is still named Willey Buck Lane.

Don was a craftsman at heart. He loved to woodwork in his garage. He and Irene were members of the Skunkwagon car club for a number of years.

He is survived by his wife, Irene; children, David (Mary) Buck, Brian (Pam) Buck, and Janice (Charles) Fulcher; along with 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter