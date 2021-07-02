Obituary: Donald L. Rossmiller

Don Rossmiller passed away, at the age of 82, on June 12, 2021. Don was born on November 17, 1938, in Great Falls, MT, to Albert and Romaine Rossmiller. He graduated from Dutton High School and went on to earn a Master’s Degree in Agricultural Economics at Montana State University.

Don was a 2nd Generation Farmer in the Knees Area north of Great Falls. He farmed there with his wife, Janet Rossmiller where they raised their two sons, Mike and Scott. They divorced in 1977. He married Carol Gordon in 1982 and eventually adopted their children, Jen, Chris, and Cindy. Together they ran the farm for many years, until their divorce in 2002.

Don loved his farm, and farming, and would say “when you do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life”. Besides farming, one of his great passions was restoring antique 2-Cylinder John Deere tractors with his close friends Jerry Severson and George Gemar. When he retired he began spending the winters in Arizona where he eventually moved, after reconnecting with his first wife, Janet. Janet passed away in 2013 and Don continued to live in Arizona until 2020 when he moved back to Montana.