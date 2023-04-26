Obituary: Donald Lee Mattern

Donald Lee Mattern of Great Falls passed away on April 19, 2023. He was born on November 29, 1964, in Great Falls to Crystal (Gillette) and Donald Mattern. He lived the majority of his life in Great Falls and surrounding areas.

To everyone that knew him, he went by his middle name, Lee. He enjoyed working, fishing, camping, but most of all, working on his hotrod cars. Lee also enjoyed his weekends off and driving his classic cars.

Lee worked most of his life doing construction. He was a concrete guru and could do most anything. He worked the remainder of his years for Sletten Construction, where they treated him like family.

Everyone remembered Lee by his bright smile and his constant laugh. Family was also a huge part of Lee’s life. He shared a birthday with his great-niece. He was extremely proud of that.

He is survived by his brother, Mike; his nieces and nephews; and his great-nieces and nephews.


