Obituary: Donald Neil Cherry

Donald Neil Cherry died peacefully in his sleep on November 30, 2021, in Great Falls, MT. Don was born on September 28, 1933, in Berkley California, to Bess and Jules Cherry and raised in Oakland CA. He will be remembered always by his loving wife Helen of 67 years; his three children Steve Cherry, Karen (Phil) Larson, and Doug Cherry (Katie Welch); and grandsons and great grandchildren.

Don graduated from the University of California at Berkley in 1955 with a degree in Accounting and later earned his Electrical Engineering degree from the Air Force Institute of Technology.

Don came to Great Falls, MT in 1978 as a Lt Col in the Air Force and stayed after his retirement in 1980. He went on to build a second career as a successful local small business owner. He worked as a broker and the President of Golden Triangle Commodities where he served the farmers and ranchers of central Montana. He sold the company and retired for the second time in 2003.

Don loved traveling and between a career as a pilot and his passion for personal travel with his wife Helen, he managed to see most of the country and much of the world. After leaving CA he lived in Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Ohio, Germany, Viet Nam, Louisiana, and Brazil before finally settling in Montana which he called home for 43 years.