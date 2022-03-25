Obituary: Donald Neil Letz

Donald “Don” Neil Letz, 84, passed away on March 22nd, 2022. Donald was born on May 25th, 1937, to parents Norman and Freeda. Though born in Lewistown Montana, he was raised in both the Stanford and Windham area. He graduated from Stanford High School in 1956. After graduating, Donald joined the Montana Air National Guard in 1958.

While spending his young adulthood in Stanford, he met the love of his life, Joan. They married in 1958 and shared 63 years. Together, they had 4 kids.

After retiring from the Air National Guard in 1993, Donald spent much of his free time enjoying the outdoors. He especially delighted in hunting, fishing, camping, woodworking, and reading.