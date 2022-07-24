Obituary: Donald R. Copley

Donald R. Copley, 90, of Great Falls, Montana, died of natural causes on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana, surrounded by his wife and children. Don was born on December 8, 1931, to Kenneth and Leda Copley in Conrad, Montana. He went on to study agriculture at Montana State College in Bozeman, Montana, where he graduated in 1953. It was at Montana State College that he was introduced to the love of his life, Nadine Throop, by lifetime friends, Tom and Ruth Drummond. Don and Nadine were married on June 20, 1953, and would have celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary on June 20, 2022.

After college graduation, Don spent two years active duty in the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in Japan when his first child, Sue, was born. Serving his country in the military always remained an important time in his life.

When Don left the Air Force, he worked for Northrup King Seed Company until he landed a job with the Montana Highway Department in Billings, Montana. He was transferred to Helena, Montana in 1966 where he worked in the GVW Division for the remainder of his career. He retired as the administrator of the GVW in 1985. Don and Nadine lived in Helena until moving to Great Falls in 2015.