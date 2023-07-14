Obituary: Donald R. Licht

Don Licht passed away at home on July 10, 2023 after a heroic battle with cancer. Don was born to Ralph and Bernece Licht in Havre MT on August 8, 1946. He grew up in the Wagner area and graduated from Malta High School before moving to Great Falls.

Don joined the National Guard in 1965 and served for 5 years. After a brief time working at the smelter in Great Falls, he began his career at the Great Falls Fire Department in July of 1970. He worked for 30 years at the Great Falls Fire Department and retired as a captain in June of 2000. Don and Chris spent the last 23 years of retirement living on the Missouri River near Cascade and traveling south for the winter with their camper and dog.

Don married the love of his life, Chris Murray, in June of 1979, after a courtship following a game of pool at the local bar and tremendous persistence at winning her hand.

Don spent countless hours on the river, sharing time with his kids, Kerry and Bryan. They could be found frequently on the river in the pre-dawn hours, getting their waterskiing in before the rest of the world woke up, while the water was like glass. Vivid memories also include night fishing on Holter Lake, motorcycle trips, card games and potato gun adventures.

Don’s curiosity about the price of diesel around the country, rain gauge amounts, and river water level monitoring will be missed by many.

Don is survived by his wife, Chris, daughter Kerry and her three kids, son Bryan and his family, sister Donna (Waters), brothers Ross and Jon and families and many, many friends and acquaintances.

